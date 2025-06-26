Game recognize game and former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski definitely respects 49ers star George Kittle.

The four-time Super Bowl champion joined former teammate Danny Amendola on “Hot Ones Versus” and was asked to rank four tight ends.

"All right, this is easy. I'm going to answer, totally,” Gronkowski said (h/t 49ers.com). “George Kittle, by far. He was All-Pro last year. He had over 1,000 yards. He had over 10 touchdowns. The best in the game right now so that's an easy number one."

Kittle’s 2024 season was the fourth of his career with 1,000-plus receiving yards, as he finished with 1,106, and while Gronk said the 31-year-old had over 10 touchdowns, he only finished with eight on the year.

The 49ers tight end -- one of the three creators of Tight End University -- has compiled a Hall of Fame-worthy career in his eight seasons. He’s 13th all-time among tight ends with 7,380 receiving yards and could very well leap even higher on that list this season, as he trails Ozzie Newsome, who’s 10th all-time, by just 600 yards.

Kittle, who signed a four-year extension with San Francisco in April, also is tied for 13th in receiving touchdowns for a tight end with 45.

The other tight ends, as ranked by the four-time All-Pro tight end, were: Philadelphia Eagles' Dallas Goedert, Baltimore Ravens' Mark Andrews and the Buffalo Bills' Dalton Kincaid, in that order.

