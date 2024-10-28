Did Kittle sneakily wear famous ‘F–k Dallas' shirt in 49ers' win?

George Kittle isn't slick. Nor does he try to be.

The star 49ers tight end, for a second consecutive season, had a monster game against the Dallas Cowboys in San Francisco's 30-24 win on "Sunday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium.

Kittle recorded six receptions for 128 yards and one touchdown in the game, helping lead San Francisco's offense to a second-half surge that carried them to a much-needed victory over one of their NFC rivals.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

This season, however, Kittle did not display his infamous "F--k Dallas" shirt after scoring his touchdown, as he famously did last season following one of his three scores against the Cowboys.

The NFL has fined 49ers TE George Kittle $13,699 for use of abusive language for his profane Dallas T-shirt displayed after a touchdown last week, per source. (Photo via @SportsCenter) pic.twitter.com/4YOlgONojm — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 13, 2023

Instead, he might have worn the shirt, but kept it on the down-low, likely wanting to avoid another $14,000 fine from the NFL.

If he did, he couldn't keep it a secret and might have spilled the beans to Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson on the field after the game (h/t CBS Sports' Matt Lively).

"I wore mine just for good luck, but I didn't show it."



Could George Kittle be talking about his infamous "F--- Dallas" shirt? 😂#FTTB | #49ers pic.twitter.com/CE7eF1US0k — Matt Lively (@mattblively) October 28, 2024

He also, intentionally or unintentionally, might have flashed a little bit of the shirt during his on-field interview with NBC's Melissa Stark after the game.

🤣 Kittle teased the F Dallas shirt in the postgame. This dude is a treasure. pic.twitter.com/FBmCN3kX4b — Seattle Niners Faithful (@SeattleFaithful) October 28, 2024

In the two games against the Cowboys that Kittle has worn the shirt for -- that we know of -- the veteran tight end has a combined nine receptions for 195 yards and four touchdowns.

The NSFW shirt clearly is becoming a good luck charm.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast