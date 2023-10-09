Kittle savagely flashes NSFW shirt as 49ers demolish Cowboys

Some people wear their hearts on their sleeve, while George Kittle wears it underneath his 49ers jersey.

The All-Pro tight end let his actions do all the talking in the 49ers' beatdown of the Dallas Cowboys on "Sunday Night Football," but a hidden NSFW message later was revealed just by lifting up his jersey.

After second-year running back Jordan Mason sprinted in a 26-yard touchdown to give the 49ers a five-score lead, Kittle had a surprise for fans at Levi's Stadium.

#49ers TE George Kittle wore a “F*CK DALLAS” shirt under his jersey the entire game as he wrecked the #Cowboys defense for 3 TUDDYS 😤😤



(h/t @49ersKyle) pic.twitter.com/vBEAXAXIiA — Alex Tran (@nineralex) October 9, 2023

Kittle joined ESPN's "The Pat Mcafee Show" on Monday morning and explained his choice of attire for the game.

"There are some things that have to be worn for the franchise," Kittle said.

Former 49ers linebacker Gary Plummer first wore a "F--k Dallas" shirt in the 1990s, and the clothing item is the perfect representation of the historic rivalry between the two franchises.

Before flashing fans with the bold statement on his T-shirt, Kittle and 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy dominated the Cowboys' defense early in the game.

After getting off to a relatively slow start this season, Kittle saved it all for the "Sunday Night Football" showdown with the first three-touchdown game of his seven-year NFL career.

He also is the first player in franchise history to have three receiving scores in a game since Vernon Davis in 2009.

Last week leading up to the highly anticipated matchup, Kittle was asked if he and the 49ers have any animosity toward the Cowboys.

"I don't really have any animosity toward anybody," Kittle responded, while acknowledging the "feuds" between the two fanbases.

Sunday night might have said otherwise.

Not to mention Kittle did it all on the eve of his 30th birthday. Three touchdowns and a Cowboys annihilation for your birthday -- what more could you ask for?

