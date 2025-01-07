Who fans believe had best season out of 49ers' Pro Bowl selections

What do George Kittle, Nick Bosa, Kyle Juszczyk and Fred Warner have in common other than playing for the 49ers? They all will represent San Francisco at the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl -- but the Faithful believe one stood out from the rest during the regular season.

Before the 49ers' season-ending loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at State Farm Stadium, NBC Sports Bay Area asked fans which of San Francisco's Pro Bowl selections had the best 2024 NFL season. And unsurprisingly, the team's star tight end brought in an overwhelming majority of the votes for his efforts.

Kittle finished the 2024 campaign with the fourth 1,000-yard receiving season of his eight-year NFL career. The only other tight ends in NFL history to accomplish that feat are Travis Kelce (seven), and Tony Gonzalez, Rob Gronkowski and Jason Witten (four apiece).

The two-time All-Pro finished third among all tight ends with a team-high 1,106 receiving yards in 2024, but Kittle's 14.2-yard average ranked No. 1 in the NFL. And despite San Francisco's down year, Kittle still finished the season with a team-leading eight touchdowns -- the second-highest total of his career, behind an 11-touchdown year in 2022.

Juszczyk, meanwhile, was the ever-dependable 49ers fullback he always has been in 2024, and Warner still put up respectable numbers on an ankle injury after a red-hot start. However, Bosa's nine sacks this season were his lowest total since his rookie campaign in 2019 amid a down season overall for San Francisco's defense.

There's no denying it was a rough year for the 49ers. But in the middle of a disastrous season, Kittle certainly served as a bright spot.

