Kittle shows out, joins elite 49ers crowd on National Tight Ends Day

SANTA CLARA — It’s only appropriate that George Kittle had one of his best games of the season in the 49ers' 30-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys on National Tight Ends Day.

The All-Pro was heavily involved in the offense on both run and pass plays and led the team with six catches for 128 yards and a touchdown. Kittle also, as usual, provided key blocks on several run plays as well, including a role as lead blocker in front of wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who often was set up as the ball carrier in the game.

With his 500th career catch Sunday, Kittle moves up to fifth-highest career receptions in 49ers franchise history behind Jerry Rice (1,281), Terrell Owens (592), Roger Craig (508) and Dwight Clark (506). Kittle also moves up to third-most receiving yards in franchise history behind Rice (19,247) and Owens (8,572).

“[It’s] an honor,” Kittle said. “I’m thankful I got to be a part of an organization with very high standards of how they play football. Thankful that they’ve kept me around for a long time. I’m striving every day to be better than the day I was before, and continually prove that I need to be on the San Francisco 49ers' roster.

“To be on the list with any of those names -- any list you’re on with Jerry Rice is a good thing, but to be with all those other guys is fantastic and it’s an honor. I think in college I learned you want to leave your jersey in a better place, and that’s all I’m striving to do every single day and I know those guys did that.

Kittle historically has had stand-out performances when playing Dallas, including a three-touchdown game in 2023 which helped propel the team into the playoffs. The tight end’s performance Sunday night could help create similar momentum.

The 31-year-old also is the creator of National Tight Ends Day, which now is recognized by the entire NFL, and it wasn’t just Kittle who had a productive day. Tight ends across the league made NFL history with a record 177 receptions as a position group throughout Sunday’s contests.

Kittle started the celebration Sunday by bringing all of the 49ers tight ends — Eric Saubert, Brayden Willis and Jake Tonges -- out of the tunnel with him as his name was announced during team intros.

“That was my idea,” Kittle said. “We had four active tight ends for the first time this year, so I was really excited about that. It’s a holiday trying to celebrate all tight ends, not just the guys who get a bunch of targets.

“Tight ends are the greatest on special teams, goal-line stuff. Just happy to have them all run out with me. I really do appreciate my tight ends room this year, they’ve been fantastic.”

Kittle and his tight end group will have a week off to get healthier before they head to Florida to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10.

