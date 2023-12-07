Kittle hilariously sports Michigan sweatshirt after losing bet

George Kittle is a good sport, known and loved for his easygoing and fun personality.

Even after his beloved Alma Mater Iowa got blown out by Michigan last Saturday by a final score of 26-0, the 49ers tight end held up his end of the bargain on what appeared to be a friendly bet.

Kittle was seen after 49ers practice Thursday sporting a grey and blue "Michigan vs. Everybody" sweatshirt in the locker room.

"It fits great. It's nice and cozy," Kittle said.

Looks like George lost a bet 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ucd9yX6fhl — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 8, 2023

And even though Kittle kept his word and stayed true to the bet, nothing stopped him from dishing out a little trash talk and subtle jabs at the Michigan football team.

"I just hope you keep this same energy versus Alabama because the energy that the Michigan football team showed when it was announced that they were playing Alabama was not very confident," he continued. "So good luck! Alabama's going to eat y'all lunch. I do look cute though."

San Francisco rookie Ronnie Bell also was nice enough to gift Kittle with a little reminder of the game, as Kittle showed off the blue shirt with the big, bold Michigan "M" on it.

After watching his Alma Mater suffer a terrible loss last weekend, Kittle and the 49ers hope to not follow suit as they prepare for an NFC West clash against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

