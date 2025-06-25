George Kittle is a University of Iowa guy through and through after attending the college from 2012-16, but at the 49ers’ OTA workouts, it was a player from his rival, Nebraska, that caught his eye.

That player was 6-foot-4, 218-pound undrafted wide receiver Isaiah Neyor.

“He’s a good kid,” Kittle recently told “Bussin’ With The Boys” hosts Taylor Lewan and Will Compton. “I like him. He’s a freak.”

Neyor, who also played for Wyoming (2020-21) and Texas (2022-23) before transferring to Nebraska for the 2024 season, shone at the NFL Scouting Combine after posting a 38-inch vertical and running a 4.4 40-yard dash. He also impressed at San Francisco’s rookie minicamp before catching Kittle’s eye earlier this month at OTAs.

“I watched him, he was running a route and he got like 9 1/2 yards in two strides,” Kittle said. “I was like, ‘Holy s--t.’ It was insane. We watched it like 10 times in the tight end room. We were like ‘How is he doing this?’ ”

Lewan asked the future Hall of Fame tight end if he believes Neyor has a chance to make the team, and Kittle had little doubt.

“If you’re that tall, like, just make plays, do well on special teams, at the bare minimum he should make the practice squad,” said Kittle.

Neyor’s path to making the 49ers might not be the likeliest, but the franchise is known for finding talent -- just look at their quarterback Brock Purdy. At the very least, the 24-year-old sounds like a talent to watch on the football field.

