Is star 49ers tight end George Kittle bound for the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Rich Eisen certainly believes the eight-year NFL veteran has a case.

In Tuesday’s edition of the “Rich Eisen Show,” which aired the same day Kittle signed a four-year contract extension worth $76.4 million to remain with San Francisco through the 2029 NFL season, Eisen explained why Kittle deserves consideration for future enshrinement in Canton, Ohio.

"George Kittle's a Hall of Famer, I would say," Eisen said (h/t 49ers Webzone’s David Bonilla). "He is getting up there. If he didn't play another down, George Kittle would be a consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"Not a first ballot. No. I mean, if Antonio Gates wasn't first ballot, [Kittle's not]. But he's up there, and George is one of the all-time great 49er pass catchers. How does that sound? And I know who I'm talking about here."

Eisen is preaching what the San Francisco Faithful want to hear – and he’s hitting the nail on the head.

Kittle has a strong résumé. He has reached six NFL Pro Bowls and is a two-time AP All-Pro. Over eight seasons, Kittle has collected 538 receptions for 7,380 yards and 45 touchdowns while being one of the league’s premier run blockers. Kittle’s 7,380 yards also are good for third in 49ers franchise history, behind Hall of Famers Terrell Owens (No.2 with 8,572) and Jerry Rice (No. 1 with 19,247).

Whether or not the 31-year-old Kittle will earn a bust in Canton remains unknown. But Eisen’s belief in Kittle is promising, and regardless, the tight end has plenty of seasons left with San Francisco to pad his stats – and, for his sake, to ideally win that highly coveted first Super Bowl.

