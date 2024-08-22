How George Kittle ‘frustrates' Fred Warner during 49ers practices

Fred Warner is notorious for playing the role of instigator during 49ers practices, with a well-documented history of pestering wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, even leading to a physical altercation between the two.

With Aiyuk still not participating in San Francisco's practices amid ongoing contract negotiations, Warner has had to find a new target for his aggressive banter, with no player on the offense off limits to the star linebacker's antics.

All-Pro tight end George Kittle revealed how he's been able to counter Warner's trash talk and get the better of his fellow team captain, during an interview on 95.7 The Game's "The Morning Roast."

"You know what, it's been a little bit different for Fred, just because his guy Dre Greenlaw isn't out there right now," Kittle said. "Those two bounce a lot of energy off each other. People he's talking trash to? I'd would say it would either be the running backs, or occasionally me or [Brock] Purdy.

"He wants someone to talk trash to him, and I usually just give him the silent treatment because it frustrates him. That's kind of one of my favorite things to do; frustrate Fred Warner."

“One of my favorite things to do is frustrate Fred Warner.” - @gkittle46 🤣 pic.twitter.com/nD8jFZ7SiM — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) August 22, 2024

Now entering their sixth NFL season as 49ers teammates, Kittle has tapped into his familiarity with Warner to effectively turn the tide on the star linebacker who usually is the one getting under his teammates' skin during practice.

Kittle, known for his unmatched exuberance, appears to be the perfect match for Warner's verbal jousting.

