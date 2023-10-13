Report: NFL fines 49ers' Kittle nearly $14K for NSFW shirt

The NFL went through with a decision to fine 49ers tight end George Kittle for a NSFW shirt he wore under his jersey last Sunday.

Kittle was fined $13,699 by the league for revealing a "F--k Dallas' shirt after scoring a touchdown during the 49ers' 42-10 win over the Cowboys, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Friday, citing a source.

The NFL has fined 49ers TE George Kittle $13,699 for use of abusive language for his profane Dallas T-shirt displayed after a touchdown last week, per source. (Photo via @SportsCenter) pic.twitter.com/4YOlgONojm — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 13, 2023

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported Wednesday that the NFL was considering levying a fine on Kittle for his obscene shirt.

Kittle paid homage to former 49ers linebacker Gary Plummer, who wore a similar shirt during the 1994 NFC Championship Game against the Cowboys.

Plummer spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan this week and expressed his delight with Kittle's gesture.

“I just started getting inundated with pictures of Kittle,” Plummer told Chan. “And then clips of the 'Pat McAfee Show' where he gave me credit for coming up with it in ’94.

“You just watch the way he plays the game. I just really enjoy it. First of all he’s a trash talker, which I love. And then he plays so hard.”

Despite the possibility of fine being on the table, Kittle said Tuesday he has no regrets about what he did last Sunday.

"At the end of the day, it's Niners vs. Cowboys," Kittle said on KNBR's "Murph and Mac Show" on Tuesday. "It's historic. It's fun to channel that energy once in a while, that's all I was doing. I'd do it again. I'm a mild internet troll."

Kittle will be a little lighter in the wallet, but in his mind, it was totally worth it.

