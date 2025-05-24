Kittle shares how Lenoir hyped up Juszczyk with video game reference

How about a “Madden” reference to instill confidence in your teammate?

49ers tight end George Kittle revealed at Wednesday night’s Dwight Clark Legacy Series event one of the many reasons that made cornerback Deommodore Lenoir deserving of the 2025 Dwight Clark Award.

Every coach and player has good things to say about Lenoir, who can make quirky video game references to hype up teammates like fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

“I asked Juice, ‘Give me a good teammate story about DMo,’” Kittle told NBC Sports Bay Area's Laura Britt. “He said immediately, ‘Literally this morning, DMo walked in and hyped me up because he said I was a cheat code on Madden.' And [he added] that he was winning football games with him just yesterday.”

Every year, the Dwight Clark Award is presented to a current 49ers player who best exemplifies Dwight's spirit of teamwork and camaraderie.

Lenoir, who has registered 265 career tackles and six interceptions over four seasons in San Francisco, does exactly that on and off the field.

The 25-year-old lifts up the energy in Santa Clara.

“And just that energy that he brings because he won a game of Madden with Juice just to hype him up made Juice’s entire day,” Kittle added.

“He had a smile on his face the entire day. I don’t know how many people use Juice that much in Madden, but this guy does.”

