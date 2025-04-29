Trending
George Kittle

 Social media reacts to Kittle, 49ers agreeing to new contract

By Andy Lindquist

NBC Universal, Inc.

George Kittle and the 49ers have agreed to a new four-year, $76.4 million contract extension, keeping the tight end in San Francisco through at least the 2029 NFL season.

Given the sudden announcement of the mammoth deal, plenty of Kittle’s teammates and others around the NFL took to social media Tuesday morning to express their joy.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams!

Subscribe  SIGN UP HERE

The new contract makes Kittle the highest-paid tight end in the league, with an average salary of $19.1 million a year, slightly higher than the Arizona Cardinals’ Trey McBride.

San Francisco 49ers

Find the latest San Francisco 49ers news, highlights, analysis and more with NBC Sports Bay Area and California.

NFL 8 hours ago

George Kittle signs four-year, $76.4M 49ers NFL contract extension

2025 NFL Draft 18 hours ago

Why Simms believes 49ers ‘absolutely crushed' 2025 NFL Draft

Inking Kittle to a new contract accomplished one of San Francisco’s big offseason goals as the franchise now turns to signing quarterback Brock Purdy to a new extension.

The 31-year-old was part of the first draft class of the John Lynch-Kyle Shanahan era, getting selected in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. While somewhat underrated coming into the draft, Kittle has established himself as one of the all-time greats.

Through eight NFL seasons, Kittle has 538 receptions for 7,380 yards and 45 touchdowns, the most receiving yards of any tight end in 49ers history. He also holds the three highest single-game totals in 49ers history for a tight end.

Now he is set to remain in the red and gold for likely what will be the remainder of his NFL career.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

George Kittle
Share
Dashboard
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us