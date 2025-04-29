 Social media reacts to Kittle, 49ers agreeing to new contract

George Kittle and the 49ers have agreed to a new four-year, $76.4 million contract extension, keeping the tight end in San Francisco through at least the 2029 NFL season.

Given the sudden announcement of the mammoth deal, plenty of Kittle’s teammates and others around the NFL took to social media Tuesday morning to express their joy.

Congratulations to one of the greatest @49ers of all time! https://t.co/6Zc3PttQTs — Kyle Juszczyk (@JuiceCheck44) April 29, 2025

#49ers TE George Kittle celebrating his contract extension is an absolute vibe 😂



Via: @ClaireKittle IG pic.twitter.com/06160C4FZQ — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) April 29, 2025

The new contract makes Kittle the highest-paid tight end in the league, with an average salary of $19.1 million a year, slightly higher than the Arizona Cardinals’ Trey McBride.

The #49ers and George Kittle have agreed to a 4-year extension, making him the highest-paid tight end in the league ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kX2hnK1BcQ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) April 29, 2025

"It's not when you get drafted it is what you do when you get there, and George Kittle is living proof of that."@KyleBrandt on @gkittle46 big new extension💰 pic.twitter.com/89Z95cN1AS — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) April 29, 2025

Inking Kittle to a new contract accomplished one of San Francisco’s big offseason goals as the franchise now turns to signing quarterback Brock Purdy to a new extension.

The 31-year-old was part of the first draft class of the John Lynch-Kyle Shanahan era, getting selected in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. While somewhat underrated coming into the draft, Kittle has established himself as one of the all-time greats.

George Kittle, 5th round pick in 2017.



Ninth TE taken.



Now signs a huge extension at 31 years old and will one day retire as an all time 49er.



It’s not when you go, it’s what you do when you get there. pic.twitter.com/WHTCbE01mM — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) April 29, 2025

Through eight NFL seasons, Kittle has 538 receptions for 7,380 yards and 45 touchdowns, the most receiving yards of any tight end in 49ers history. He also holds the three highest single-game totals in 49ers history for a tight end.

Now he is set to remain in the red and gold for likely what will be the remainder of his NFL career.

