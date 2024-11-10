Kittle hilariously breaks down his epic TD, Purdy's incredible throw

George Kittle had a funny description of his game-changing touchdown catch in the fourth quarter of the 49ers' 23-20 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

After the game, Kittle was asked about quarterback Brock Purdy’s amazing throw to him in the back of the endzone.

“Well, my only role in that play is to get covered by the safety so Christian [McCaffrey] can score,” Kittle told Fox Sports’ Erin Andrews. “He doesn’t score. So, I’m sitting in the back and whoever is guarding me is kind of talking c--p in my ear saying I’m not going to score. And I see Brock scramble and I go, ‘Oh that’s a dime.’

"He put it up where only I could get it, what a play by Brock.”

The touchdown proved critical as the 49ers took a 20-17 fourth-quarter lead with 7:02 remaining in the contest. While Tampa Bay evened the score a few moments later, Jake Moody made a clutch 44-yard field goal as time expired to win the game for San Francisco.

The team struggled with consistency throughout the game, with numerous miscues nearly dooming the 49ers. Kittle was one of the bright spots, with 57 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Now at 5-4, San Francisco will look to take another step toward a playoff berth next week in a divisional showdown with the Seattle Seahawks.

Expect some more sweet catches and funny commentary from Kittle.

