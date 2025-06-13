Kittle jokes Purdy must pay for ‘everything' after new 49ers deal

With great money comes great responsibility.

During his appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," 49ers tight end George Kittle was asked about teammate Brock Purdy’s lucrative contract extension.

Given Kittle’s sense of humor, the 31-year-old wasted no time to bust out a light-hearted joke.

“He did get paid half a country,” Kittle jokingly said. “Good for him. He’s buying everything from here on out.”

In May, Purdy, heading into his fourth NFL season, sealed a lucrative five-year, $265 million contract extension with San Francisco.

The 25-year-old signal-caller became the seventh-highest paid quarterback in the league.

Kittle hopes that means that Purdy – and not him or veteran fullback Kyle Juszczyk – will pay for San Francisco’s Halloween part this season.

“Hopefully, he pays for the Halloween party this year, and it’s not Juice and me anymore,” Kittle joked.

Similar to Purdy, Kittle sealed a massive extension of his own over the offseason. The 31-year-old became the NFL's highest-paid tight end after signing a four-year, $76.4 million contract extension.

Numbers don’t lie, though. With $265 million, one could throw a much better party.

