Kittle reveals how 49ers QB Purdy improved during 2024 season

Brock Purdy has improved in each of his three NFL seasons, but one aspect of the 49ers quarterback's game has caught the eye of one of his All-Pro teammates.

During a recent interview with Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio and Chris Simms, Kittle detailed a key area of Purdy's growth during the 2024 NFL season that has had a ripple effect on the 49ers' offense

"One of my favorite things about Brock this year for improvement, he was very vocal on the field. He's 24 years old, or 25, something like that. He got the reins when he was 22 years old and for him to be vocal on the field now ... because usually when you see a wide receiver like misses his landmark or goes too far down the field [49ers coach] Kyle Shanahan usually is the one yelling at him, the wide receiver coach is yelling at him. Now it's Brock."

Kittle clarified that Purdy's vocalness isn't reserved only for practices, as the 25-year-old signal-caller isn't shy about correcting teammates during games. A key detail Kittle mentioned is that Purdy is able to communicate these corrections to teammates in a respectful manner.

"He does that during the game. It's not in a disrespectful way," Kittle said. "It's like, 'Hey man, you're screwing me, so you like need to figure out so I can get you the ball in the timing of the play, because that's coach Shanahan's offense. It's all timing. It's like width, steps, all that type of stuff. And so when a receiver or tight end messes that up, he's [Purdy] on them, and I really appreciate that about Brock.

"And it's not in a disrespectful way, but it's coming from like a, 'I need you to be on your stuff so we can win football games."

Kittle explained the importance of having this feedback come from a quarterback rather than a player like himself, despite having significantly more experience than Purdy.

"You need it to come from your quarterback. I can only say so much, I'm a tight end. While I'm a 'hoo rah' guy, I try my best to get the guys going and stuff, when your own quarterback is yelling at you it kind of makes a switch flip in your head, so I respect that."

Purdy's continued asencion as a leader will be pivotal moving forward as the 49ers seek a bounce-back campaign after a disappointing 2024 season that saw San Francisco miss the playoffs.

