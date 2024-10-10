Smith pays 49ers' win streak vs. Seahawks no mind ahead of Week 6

Ownage is ownage, but Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks are leaving the past in the past.

The 49ers, winners of five straight games over Seattle dating back to the 2022 NFL season, enter the "Thursday Night Football" matchup against their NFC West division rival at Lumen Field looking to extend the streak to six.

In speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Smith was asked about San Francisco's current winning streak and what the Seahawks need to do to snap it.

"It's just about this game," Smith said. "Those five games don't help them, don't help us. It's about this game and focusing on this Thursday night, that's all that really matters. Obviously, yeah, you can say that, but you can go past that and say we've beat them five straight times. So I think it doesn't really matter. It's now just about this game and what we do now."

The 49ers' defense, despite its up-and-down start to the 2024 season, still is considered one of the league's best on paper and should keep Smith and Seattle's offense on their toes all game.

"What they do well, obviously they're great at causing turnovers," Smith explained. "You talk about personnel, Nick Bosa, one of the better D-ends in the league and then you've got Fred Warner, Mike backer, one of the better middle linebackers in the game. They've got playmakers all around the defense, they play together, they fly around, they've got swagger, they're proven, they believe in themselves.

"And so they come in, they're not going to try and trick you as far as scheme goes, they're going to line up and force you to beat them for 60 minutes. So we respect them, they've been a great team -- especially in recent years -- and it's time for us to go out there and get it done."

San Francisco has beaten the Seahawks by an average score of 29.6 points to 14.4 points over the last five games.

The storied rivalry has been one-sided in recent years, but Smith and the Seahawks look to put an end to the 49ers' winning ways on Thursday night.

