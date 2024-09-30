Warner's wife amazingly predicts 49ers star's pick-six vs. Patriots

Fred Warner’s wife, Sydney, can see into the 49ers star linebacker’s future.

Well, maybe not exactly.

But she amazingly did predict the All-Pro linebacker’s pick-six in San Francisco’s 30-13 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

In the latest episode of their podcast, The Warner House, Sydney asked Warner what he would do to clinch a much-needed victory for the 49ers.

To which the fifth-round draft pick responded with a concise, three-word answer.

“Trifecta, your favorite,” Warner responded.

A ‘trifecta” for Warner is an interception, a forced fumble and a sack in a single game, which was not what Sydney guessed it to be.



Instead, she, by mistake or not, did her best psychic impression.

“Let me try to see what the trifecta is,” Sydney said.

“All right, here we go,” Warner said, laughing. “Let’s see what the trifecta [is]. What’s number one?

“Pick six?” Sydney asked.

No, but in the second quarter Warner pulled off a lounging interception of Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett's pass, got to his feet and ran 45 yards into the end zone.

ALL-PRO FRED WITH THE PICK 6️⃣🤯 pic.twitter.com/rNUYotWwyK — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 29, 2024

Unfortunately, Warner sustained an ankle injury late in the first half and did not return to action in the second half, ending his chances of recording a trifecta.

But, hey, perhaps Sydney can continue to predict – or manifest – more trifectas moving forward.

