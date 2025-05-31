How 49ers rookie Martin already has impressed his idol Warner

They say to never meet your idol.

But that hasn't been the case for 49ers rookie Nick Martin and All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner.

Martin, San Francisco's No. 75 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, revealed that the only jersey he ever has purchased is Warner's.

“I never bought a player's jersey other than Fred Warner’s,” Martin said back in October on "The Draft Club" podcast. “I’ll wear his jersey and be proud of it. He’s a dog, for real.”

Now, seven months later, in the early stages of the 49ers' offseason program, Warner revealed that Martin doesn't try to act too cool around one of his biggest inspirations and constantly picks his brain.

"I've loved everything that Nick's been about since he's arrived," Warner told reporters after practice Thursday in Santa Clara. "I heard the whole story about how he said he had my jersey before coming on the team, and with some of those situations, the whole too cool thing, I don't know what it is, you just don't want an older player to think they're just like little bro or something.

"But he's come in and he's asked me every single question known to man. 'Fred, how are you doing this? What are you doing after practice? What are you doing after the lift?' And wanting to be a part of those things and not being afraid to ask those questions. I've seen the athletic ability flash already on the field and the way that he closes space really quickly, and he already has the great mindset of wanting to learn.

"So I'm really happy with where he's at."

Nick Martin is learning the game already 🫡 pic.twitter.com/xL68gXWSRF — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) May 31, 2025

After the 49ers lost Dre Greenlaw in free agency, they knew they had a void to fill, and they hope to have found it in Martin.

Martin (5-foot-11 1/2, 221 pounds) had a huge junior season at Oklahoma State, as he registered 140 tackles, six sacks and 16 tackles for loss. His senior season was cut short, as he missed the final seven games of the season due to a knee injury.

But he's feeling good in his new home in the Bay, alongside one of his favorite players ever.

“Two linebackers that I have a lot of respect for [are] Ray Lewis and Fred Warner,” Martin said. “They’re dogs. They have a knack for the ball and play recognition. “And Fred, he [is] balling right now. And I grew up watching Ray Lewis.”

