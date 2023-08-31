49ers' Fred Warner explains using Nick Bosa's shrug celebration

Nick Bosa isn't around right now to drop his trademark shrug celebration on opponents, so 49ers teammate Fred Warner picked up the slack in San Francisco's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday, Aug. 25 at Levi's Stadium.

Early in the first quarter, Warner sacked Chargers quarterback Easton Stick for a 10-yard loss and promptly celebrated by shrugging in an ode to Bosa, who is holding out while negotiating a record-breaking contract extension with the 49ers.

On the latest episode of "The Warner House," the 49ers' star linebacker explained the celebration to his wife Sydney.

"We're out there on third down," Warner said. "My number got called. I'm in the blitz. Come off the edge. Boom. Make a sack. Rewind. Before the game, I'm like 'All right, if I make a play, I've got to show some love for my boy Nick Bosa.' I know he's going through a little bit of a contract situation…a little bit of a contract situation, which, you know, you got to do what you got to do, baby. Make your bread. He'll be back soon. We're not worried about that.

"So I wanted to show love, so when I got my sack, I gave them the little shrug, the little Nick Bosa and you know make it rain a little bit because he's going to be wealthy."

Fred hit ‘em with the Bosa shrug after the sack 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Rfn13aaSgK — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 26, 2023

"I gave them a shrug, a little Nick Bosa, and then made it rain because he's gonna be a little wealthy soon." 😂@Fred_Warner explains why he showed some love to his teammate @nbsmallerbear after recording a sack in the #49ers preseason finale 🤷💸 pic.twitter.com/ysg15FYHgX — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) August 30, 2023

While Bosa missed all of training camp and the three preseason games, the 49ers remain confident the reigning Defensive Player of the Year will play in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 10.

General manager John Lynch didn't have any updates on Bosa's contract negotiations when he spoke with reporters Wednesday, but he and coach Kyle Shanahan made it clear they have no intention of trading the All-Pro edge rusher.

When the 49ers open the 2023 NFL season at Acrisure Stadium, Warner hopes Bosa is the one doing the shrug celebration.

