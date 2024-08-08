Warner excited about 49ers' new silent-but-deadly defensive line

Fred Warner isn't the quietest 49ers player, but the star linebacker certainly appreciates his teammates who are more subdued -- especially along San Francisco's revamped defensive front.

Despite their calm disposition, Warner is well aware that the 49ers' defensive line, which welcomed new additions Maliek Collins and Leonard Floyd this offseason, can flip the switch in the blink of an eye.

"Yeah, man, I mean, every year is different," Warner said after training camp practice Wednesday when asked if the new guys have brought a new dynamic. "I think this group is different, as well. This might be the quietest defensive front, because all four of those guys are very humble, chill guys off the field, but you get them on the field [and] all of a sudden, they're monsters and they're savages for some reason. I don't know how that works.

"But, man. I think it's obviously as good a group as we've had in the starting four, but I think what's actually more exciting is the depth behind them to be able to keep guys fresh and continuing to pressure and get off the ball, disrupt things, you know what I'm saying? So it's been a really good group this year."

Based on Warner's assessment, Collins and Floyd seem to fit right in with the soft-spoken Nick Bosa and Javon Hargrave. But any offense who has lined up opposite the group knows no words are needed from the dominant D-linemen on the gridiron.

Collins was acquired via trade from the Houston Texans in exchange for the No. 232 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, after the defensive tackle logged five sacks and 18 quarterback hits during the 2023 season. And Floyd, who signed a two-year, $20 million 49ers contract this offseason, was a priority free agent for San Francisco and will slide in opposite of Bosa.

As for the new depth Warner spoke of, the 49ers also added defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos and defensive tackle Jordan Elliott in NFL free agency.

Expectations are high for the 49ers' defense after a subpar -- for them -- performance in 2023, and the defensive front will be a huge part of that potential turnaround under new defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen. And while that group is quiet off the field, they'll look to be very loud on it.

