Fred Warner in high spirits after Nick Bosa's contract extension

To say that Nick Bosa's teammates were excited to hear about his new contract extension would be the understatement of the century.

Among those displaying the highest level of joy was linebacker Fred Warner, whose response to initially hearing the news was, in his own words, "Yippee!"

"You should've seen me screaming earlier." 😂



Warner is ecstatic to have Bosa back pic.twitter.com/PEU8EjJdyl — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 6, 2023

"Just really happy," Warner said. "Ecstatic, actually. You should have seen me screaming earlier."

When asked about how he heard about Bosa's contract agreement, Warner revealed he was as surprised as anyone.

"I was getting my lunch and [defensive coordinator Steve] Wilks, walking down the hall, he grabs me, he's like, Bosa's here. And I was like 'wow,' I couldn't believe it you know. But hey, he's here."

Warner and Bosa were both named First Team All-Pro selections last season and are undoubtedly the foundational pieces of one of the most feared defenses in the league.

Now, they get to take the field together with their eyes set on a championship, with a chance to finish as a top-five defense for the fifth consecutive season.

The return of Bosa not only helps the 49ers on the field, but also provides a boost to morale that is invaluable as the team prepares to kick off the season.

