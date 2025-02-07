Warner, Kittle subtly recruit Garrett to 49ers after trade request

Fred Warner and George Kittle are hitting the campaign trail to recruit 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett to the 49ers.

When asked about any potential additions he would like to see to San Francisco’s roster heading into the 2025 season, Warner gave a subtle shoutout to the Cleveland Browns defensive end.

“I mean I see Myles Garrett asking for a trade,” Warner said on “Nightcap.” “Hey Myles, what’s up, we were just chopping it up at the Pro Bowl!”

Garrett has played his entire career with the Browns after being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft but recently made his desire to be traded public.

Kittle would welcome Garrett to the 49ers, knowing full well the impact he would make on the defensive side of the ball.

“I’m all for adding really good football players to my roster,” Kittle told Kay Adams on the Up & Adams show. “It makes my job as an offensive player easier because you’re not going to score as many points when you have someone like Nick Bosa or Myles Garrett on the [defensive] side. Fred was preaching that yesterday and I know Fred would love to have another solid defensive lineman, so it makes his job as a linebacker a little bit easier. Any time you can add all-star players, I’m in for it.

Adams then asked Kittle what his pitch would be to Garrett, who is receiving attention from several NFL teams.

“Hey Myles, we could be really good friends, I promise,” Kittle told Adams.

There still are plenty of hurdles to overcome before Garrett could be traded, as the Browns are not obligated to move him. The 29-year-old still has two years left on a five-year, $125 million contract extension he signed in 2020.

Cleveland certainly would expect many draft picks in any potential trade scenario, but San Francisco could covet another impact defensive player to complement Bosa.

Garrett is an elite pass rusher with four First-Team All-Pro seasons and six Pro Bowl nods over his eight NFL campaigns, so he would be the type of player the 49ers have been looking for.

For now, Kittle, Warner and the rest of the 49ers can dream about adding Garrett to the team.

