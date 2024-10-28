Warner vows to join tight ends with linebacker holiday

The NFL has National Tight Ends Day. But what about National Linebackers Day?

Following the 49ers' 30-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys on “Sunday Night Football” at Levi’s Stadium, “49ers Postgame Live” analysts Carlos Ramírez and Rod Brooks asked Fred Warner to pitch the NFL on a linebacker holiday.

Without hesitating, the All-Pro linebacker volunteered himself as the ambassador of a potential National Linebackers Day, which, similarly to National Tight Ends Day, would celebrate players at the position.

“Hey, if we want a National Linebackers Day, I gotta put that on myself, honestly,” Warner said. “Look, Fred Warner, we gotta get National Linebackers Day going. I put it on myself.”

Warner is determined to make National Linebacker Day a reality 😅 pic.twitter.com/vaPFm1D9dJ — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 28, 2024

Warner, who is viewed as the league's best linebacker to some, took advantage of the microphone, delivering a call to action to the rest of the league’s linebackers.

“Linebackers around the league, if you hear me right now, we are going to get the National Linebackers Day going,” Warner added.

Warner also declared the holiday’s potential celebratory month.

“I don’t know if it’s going to be September, October [or] November. December, maybe,” Warner concluded. “December ball is when things come alive, so we’re going to get National Linebackers Day going in December.”

Sunday marked the sixth ever National Tight Ends Day, which originated in 49ers' win over the Detroit Lions in Week 2 of the 2018 season.

Following former San Francisco tight end Garrett Celek’s 11-yard touchdown in the third quarter, a conversation between Celek, Kittle and former quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo sparked the idea of National Tight Ends Day.

Ever since, the fourth weekend of October has become a day of celebration for tight ends and their fans.

Come December, linebackers could be celebrated. It's on Warner to make it time to make it happen, though.

