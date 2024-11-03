Two 49ers stars selected to PFF midseason All-Pro team

While the 49ers haven't exactly lived up to expectations at the halfway point of the 2024 NFL season, a pair of San Francisco stars have earned recognition for their stellar individual play through eight games.

Linebacker Fred Warner and tight end George Kittle each were named to Pro Football Focus' midseason All-Pro team.

Warner has been sensational this season, continuing to reinforce his status as the NFL's best linebacker in his seventh season. The 49ers star is PFF's fourth-highest graded defensive player this season (91.6), and has a better grade than any other non-edge rusher on defense.

Warner does it all, truly impacting the game at all three levels, but his excellence shines brightest when examining his ability in coverage. There are 22 linebackers who have been targeted at least 30 times this season, and Warner has the best passer rating against among them at 78.6.

The three-time First-Team All-Pro also is tied for the most interceptions (two) and passes defensed (six) among all NFL linebackers this season.

Warner also has forced four fumbles this season, making a strong case for NFL Awards voters to consider naming a linebacker Defensive Player of the Year for the first time in over a decade.

Coming off a second First-Team All-Pro nod in 2023, Kittle hasn't missed a beat this season, ranking as PFF's highest-graded tight end (88.5) through eight games.

Kittle entered Week 9 leading all tight ends with six touchdown receptions, while ranking second in receiving yards (503) and third in receptions (40). Among all tight ends with double-digit targets this season, Kittle is leading the way with 2.49 yards per route run.

The star tight end entered San Francisco's bye week on the heels of another dominant performance against the Dallas Cowboys, logging six receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown in the 49ers' 30-24 victory.

With San Francisco seeking to make its annual second-half charge, you can be assured the 49ers will continue relying heavily on the impeccable performances Warner and Kittle have delivered to begin the season.

