Warner earns First-Team All-Pro honors; two 49ers make Second-Team

Fred Warner has earned one of the most prestigious NFL honors for the third consecutive year and fourth time overall.

The linebacker was the only 49ers player selected to the Associated Press First-Team All-Pro squad. Tight end George Kittle and fullback Kyle Juszczyk earned second-team All-Pro selections.

Despite playing for most of the season on a fractured ankle, Warner once again was a dominant force in the middle of the field, amassing 131 tackles, including five for a loss, two interceptions, a touchdown, a sack, seven passes defended and four forced fumbles over 17 games.

Kittle had another strong season with 1,106 receiving yards, eight touchdowns and 78 receptions. The 31-year-old ranked second among tight ends in receiving touchdowns and third in receiving yards.

Juszczyk recorded 200 receiving yards, two touchdowns, and averaged an efficient 10.5 yards per reception.

Warner was the lone bright spot for a San Francisco defense that regressed under first-year defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen, who subsequently was relieved of his duties after the season ended.

But Warner has been a constant for the 49ers even as they keep turning over the defensive coordinator position.

