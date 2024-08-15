What Warner likes about 49ers rookie Puni's training-camp performance

Programming Note: Watch "49ers Training Camp Live" with Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan at 3 p.m. PT today from Santa Clara, streaming live on the NBC Sports app. Watch the show later on YouTube and Facebook.

Rookie 49ers guard Dominick Puni's strong training-camp performance isn't going unnoticed by one of his All-Pro teammates.

Superstar linebacker Fred Warner could be heard expressing admiration for Puni's play during a discussion with defensive end Nick Bosa that was captured on San Francisco's "Brick By Brick" docuseries, which offers a behind-the-scenes look at the 49ers' preseason preparations.

"Hey, you know who can move kind of good is the rookie, 77, Puni," Warner told Bosa. "He can move good, bro. They ran bounce or toss over that way, and I'm trying to run past him, and he was hanging with me. I had to punch to get off him. He's got good size to him, he can move. Obviously, he's young, so he's only going to get stronger." (h/t 49ers Webzone)

Puni, selected No. 86 overall by San Francisco in the 2024 NFL Draft, has effectively been the 49ers' starting right guard throughout training camp after injuries to veterans Spencer Burford and Jon Feliciano cleared a path for the rookie to get considerable work with the No. 1 offense early in his professional career.

The 24-year-old's formidable showing in practice carried over into his preseason debut in San Francisco's 17-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Offensive line coach and run-game coordinator Chris Foerster praised Puni's consistency carrying over from the practice field into live-game action while evaluating the rookie's debut.

“Good. He's played well. He's kind of been consistent throughout, the way he started camp and has continued to work every week," Foerster told reporters Thursday. "He’s been a pretty consistent performer. Everything we saw him do in practice, he did in the game.”

Puni didn't allow a single quarterback pressure on 14 pass-blocking snaps against Tennessee, per Pro Football Focus. The young guard also shined in the run game, landing a key block that sprung running back Jordan Mason free for the 49ers' first touchdown of the preseason.

Foerster previously praised Puni as a "special" player who made an immediate impression on the coaching staff upon his arrival.

“He's a strong, big body. He just has a lot, he's no bigger than most of them, but he'll set the pocket real well," Foerster said. "He plays with great anchor. He's extremely intelligent. He’s really a good player. He's a special guy and he's just not done the position for very long."

Puni is seizing the opportunity in front of him, creating a very strong case that he should be San Francisco's starting right guard when the 49ers host the New York Jets on "Monday Night Football" to kick off the 2024 NFL season.

