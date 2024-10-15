Why 49ers star Warner believes Lenoir has earned right to talk trash

Fred Warner is impressed with Deommodore Lenoir's performance and impact on the 49ers' defense this season.

Speaking on KNBR 680's “Murph & Markus Show” on Tuesday, Warner was asked what he thought about Lenoir’s impressive season and his trash-talking.

“I love Demo, I love everything he’s about,” Warner told Brian Murphy and Markus Boucher. “He does things a little differently than some cats but hey it’s all good when you’re balling you can do those types of things.

“He’s balling right now; I think he’s one of the best players on our team. We have a lot of really good players but the way that he’s playing … I’ve seen it in him last year and this year, he’s just continued to get better.”

Lenoir’s strong start to the season has been a big help in steadying San Francisco’s up-and-down defense. The unit has struggled in the second half of games but appears to have turned the corner with a shutdown performance in a 36-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Warner and Lenoir will need to continue performing at a high level with the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs coming to town on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium. If Lenoir can have another lockdown performance, expect another round on Instagram Live and plenty of trash-talking to go along with it.

