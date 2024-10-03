Why Warner credits son's birth for mental freedom on field

Fred Warner has been on a tear entering Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season, and the superstar 49ers linebacker credits one reason in particular.

In March, Warner and his wife, Sydney, welcomed their first child, Beau Anthony, and becoming a parent has transformed the defender’s life and even his playing style on the gridiron.

Warner, who is dealing with an ankle injury he suffered in Week 4's win over the New England Patriots, took time to explain how his son’s existence correlates with his dominance for San Francisco in talking to reporters on Wednesday.

“I think that’s a big part of it. Having my son, it kind of clears all the gray area in your life -- what’s important, what’s not important,” Warner said. “And so, you could just be clear of mind, remove distractions, things that aren’t important [and] serve no purpose in your life. And you’re able to go out there and just play free.”

Warner is playing with a clearer mind on the field after the birth of his son this offseason 🥹 pic.twitter.com/QwIZ8UddbP — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 2, 2024

“Dad strength” has positively impacted Warner’s mind and body; his stats prove it.

Warner has recorded 27 tackles, four passes defended, two interceptions -- with one being a 45-yard pick-six -- and a quarterback hit.

ALL-PRO FRED WITH THE PICK 6️⃣🤯 pic.twitter.com/rNUYotWwyK — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 29, 2024

The three-time All-Pro definitely has been playing free.

Warner predicted that Beau Anthony's existence would be game-changing. The father talked to reporters about his shifting mentality back in April.

“Yeah, that’s my No. 1, well first marrying my wife but then us having our first baby boy together, that goes above everything,” Warner said over the offseason. “Family is No. 1 for me and then the football stuff comes second.

“I think now I have even more to play for in this game. I already had a lot of motivation, a lot of inner drive, but to look at my son every day and know that I’m playing for someone else as well, it could get pretty scary [for opposing players].”

Scary indeed. Warner appears to be relentless as ever, making every moment in the NFL count.

Fred Warner pregame hype speeches >>> pic.twitter.com/fVtfBJKue8 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 22, 2024

The 27-year-old is on pace to make his seventh campaign one of his best. The Faithful can thank Beau Anthony for that.

