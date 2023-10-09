Fred Warner pinpoints exact moment he knew 49ers would beat Cowboys

It took Fred Warner just three minutes and 50 seconds of game time to know the 49ers would be walking out of their prime-time matchup with the Dallas Cowboys victorious, keeping their undefeated record unblemished.

"As soon as the offense went down on that first drive and scored, I was like, 'We got 'em,' " Warner said. "The way that they are operating right now is unbelievable. I've been a part of a lot of good teams since I've been here, but the way the offense is playing is unlike anything I've seen. That right there just lets me know that as long as the defense is doing our job, we're always going to have a chance."

On the drive Warner referenced, quarterback Brock Purdy connected with tight end George Kittle for a 19-yard touchdown, capping a seven-play, 75-yard drive to put the 49ers up 7-0. The 49ers' offense did not face a single third down on the drive, methodically marching downfield to land the first strike in what quickly became a mostly one-sided affair.

KITTLE FOR 6️⃣ pic.twitter.com/VSZt6MP4XE — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 9, 2023

These fast starts have become commonplace for the 49ers' offense this season, as the unit has scored points on every opening drive. The 49ers' 31 points on opening drives leads the NFL and also is tied with the 2009 New Orleans Saints and 2018 Kansas City Chiefs for the most points scored on opening drives through five games since 2000.

While the defense has been tremendous in its own right, the offensive explosion has kept the 49ers in an advantageous position for essentially the entire time they have been on the field this season.

Through five games, they have trailed for a total of one minute and 45 seconds.

The 49ers are averaging 33.4 points per game, the highest mark through five contests in coach Kyle Shanahan's seven years in the Bay Area. Their previous high was 29.4 points per game, which came in 2019 when they raced out to an 8-0 start on their way to a Super Bowl LIV berth.

