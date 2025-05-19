Warner signs three-year 49ers contract worth reported $63M

The 49ers locked up another one of their star players to a long-term contract extension.

San Francisco officially signed linebacker Fred Warner to a three-year contract extension, the team announced on Wednesday. The deal is worth $63 million, ESPN's Adam Schefter originally reported on Monday, citing sources.

Warner's reported $63-million agreement makes him the league's highest-paid linebacker, which he now has accomplished twice in his NFL career after signing to a then-record five-year, $95 million deal in 2021.

The 28-year-old is a four-time Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro selection, and has not missed a single game in seven seasons with San Francisco.

His lucrative extension comes just days after the 49ers reportedly agreed to a massive five-year, $265 million contract with quarterback Brock Purdy and almost one month after tight end George Kittle signed a four-year, $76.4 million extension.

