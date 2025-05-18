Sources: Warner, 49ers close to finalizing multi-year extension

After brokering significant extensions with both Brock Purdy and George Kittle, the 49ers are now very close to finalizing a multi-year contract extension with star linebacker Fred Warner, sources tell NBC Sports Bay Area.

San Francisco appears to have learned from its past and desires a drama-free offseason, unlike 2024 where multiple players were absent from team headquarters while working through contract negations.

Warner’s extension likely will make the All-Pro the highest-paid inside linebacker in the NFL while keeping the 2018 third-round draft pick in the Bay Area for the foreseeable future.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

The veteran defender spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area on Saturday while at his ProCamps event camp at St. Francis High School in Mountain View. Warner discussed how different the 2025 offseason has been, considering extensions already having been inked for both Kittle and Purdy.

“I think it’s obviously worked out really well being able to knock those things out earlier,” Warner said. “Allowing us to focus just purely on ball and getting better as a team, so things are moving in the right direction.”

The common thread between Purdy, Kittle and Warner is not only their elite on-field abilities, but their status as leaders in the locker room. Even with potential extensions on the horizon, all three players have been at the facility participating in the offseason program.

Warner has received an equal four Pro Bowl and four First-Team All-Pro honors during his seven NFL seasons while only missing one game. The BYU product has been a starter since his first season, racking up 897 tackles -- 569 solo, 36 for a loss.

Maybe most famous for his ability to force fumbles -- 15 over his career -- Warner also has snagged 10 interceptions, returning two for touchdowns, while also recording a whopping 53 pass breakups and 10 quarterback sacks.

Warner’s current contract runs through the 2026 NFL season, a five-year extension worth $95.2 million. Brokering an agreement now rewards the five-year team captain financially while removing any doubt about his long-term future with the team.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast