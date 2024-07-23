Why Warner views 49ers' Aiyuk situation as ‘good issue to have'

Contract negotations can, understandably, be a headache in the NFL.

Look no further than the extended drama around Brandon Aiyuk's desired extension with the 49ers, which reached a tipping point last week with his reported trade request.

However, San Francisco linebacker Fred Warner is looking at the bright side of these controversies, which have become practically a yearly occurrence in the Bay Area.

"When you're part of such a talented roster, I feel like this is something that goes on every season," Warner told 95.7 The Game's "Willard and Dibs" on Monday. "It's a good issue to have because, obviously, that means that your players are performing at such a high level that you have to have these kinds of conversations."

The 49ers have no shortage of top players at their respective positions, so that elite talent inevitably will have to be paid a premium price to stay. Aiyuk, rated as a top-10 receiver in the NFL, is no exception to that rule.

San Francisco benefits from plenty of experience in this exact situation, though. Over the last few seasons, the organization has successfully re-signed Nick Bosa, Fred Warner and fellow receiver Deebo Samuel after lengthy disputes.

Not only could that prove beneficial to the 49ers' front office, but it's also vital familiarity for the players, as Warner noted.

"It's a part of the business, and so we all just let them handle that," Warner explained. "And when he's back, he's back. We'll welcome him with open arms."

That comment suggests that Aiyuk's strife hasn't caused any disruption in the San Francisco locker room, which is a good sign for the team heading into training camp, which starts Tuesday. After all, George Kittle publicly expressed his support Monday for his teammate's desire to get paid.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen how this saga ends between the 49ers and their star receiver.

