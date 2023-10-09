Whitner views Warner as NFL DPOY favorite after ‘trifecta' vs. Cowboys

Could the 49ers have two NFL Defensive Player of the Year award winners on the team next season?

Donte Whitner certainly thinks so.

The former 49ers safety and current NBC Sports Bay Area analyst believes linebacker Fred Warner has cemented himself as the 2023 NFL DPOY front-runner after his prime-time showing against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night at Levi's Stadium.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter today.

"[Warner] had eight tackles and a trifecta -- an interception, a forced fumble and a huge sack on Dak Prescott," Whitner said in the latest edition of "Hitner's Hot Take." "If he can win the award, he and Nick Bosa become the first [DPOY] teammates in over 20 years since Ed Reed and Ray Lewis did it for the Baltimore Ravens.

"In order for Fred Warner to capture the award, Fred is going to have to finish the season strong. The 49ers' defense must remain in the top five in points against and yards, and he must continue to make game-changing plays on a weekly basis."

Fred picks off Dak and things are getting ugly for the Cowboys pic.twitter.com/cmIYIDYFKc — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 9, 2023

FRED IS EVERYWHERE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PZKzzA1AZU — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 9, 2023

All-Pro Fred punches the ball loose … 49ers recover ‼️



pic.twitter.com/7BrHu6FRHX — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 9, 2023

Warner, a two-time All-Pro, is no stranger to awards. But to join defensive end Nick Bosa as a fellow DPOY certainly would be a welcome accolade for the 26-year-old, who already is viewed by many as the NFL's premier linebacker. His partner in crime Dre Greenlaw gave him a shout-out after the game on "49ers Postgame Live," agreeing that Warner should be the front-runner.

"I'm proud to play beside him, man."



Dre Greenlaw shouts out Fred Warner after his huge game 🙌 pic.twitter.com/XnY1OeXMgr — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 9, 2023

For now, Warner is focused on leaving it all out on the field.

“If they put me in the conversation, great,” Warner said Sunday. “To me, I know what I have to contribute to this team. I know the caliber of player I am, and I don’t need anyone else’s recognition or people to tell me how great I am.”

Fred Warner is focused elsewhere but wouldn't mind some DPOY consideration 💪 pic.twitter.com/w1PeNKqXL8 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 9, 2023

Only time will tell if Warner earns the honor. But it's clear Whitner and others believe he's on the right track.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast