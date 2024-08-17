Five 49ers to watch in Purdy's anticipated preseason debut vs. Saints

SANTA CLARA — Originally, the 49ers figured to play few (if any) of their regulars in this week's NFL preseason game against the New Orleans Saints.

After all, the 49ers’ starters were expected to get the equivalent of two full games’ worth of practice snaps against the Saints in back-to-back joint practices.

However, injuries left the 49ers shorthanded and forced coach Kyle Shanahan to cancel the head-to-head practices, which were scheduled to take place this week in Irvine.

Still, it’s the backups who figure to take center stage again on Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium.

So, our Five to Watch includes four young players who are trying to establish themselves and, of course, one very notable player who is penciled in to make his preseason debut.

Here are the 49ers worth watching on Sunday night:

CB Renardo Green

Renardo Green, the 49ers’ second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, continues to be an intriguing option for San Francisco due to his versatility.

There have been practices in which he lines up at nickel back. He also has played well enough on the outside that it’s conceivable the team will move starting corner Deommodore Lenoir inside to cover the slot receiver in nickel situations, with Green playing on the outside.

Veteran cornerback Isaac Yiadom is sidelined with an ankle injury, so the door is open for Green to make an immediate contribution in Week 1 of the regular season if he can continue to show improvements.

OL Nick Zakelj

As he enters his third NFL season, 49ers offensive lineman Nick Zakelj is best-known for being Brock Purdy’s roommate.

Zakelj has made major strides in his third summer with the team and is in the picture to be a key backup along the 49ers’ offensive line. He started the preseason opener at center, and he is likely to start Sunday night at left guard.

Starter Aaron Banks is out of action with a fractured finger that required surgery. With good practices and a strong showing against the Saints, Zakelj could be in line to serve as a primary backup at center and guard once the season begins.

LB Tatum Bethune

In case you haven’t paid attention, the 49ers have experienced some success with their final draft picks. Their previous final selections were Jauan Jennings, Elijah Mitchell, Purdy and, last year, Jalen Graham.

The 49ers selected Florida State linebacker Tatum Bethune with the No. 251 overall selection in the 2024 draft. In his preseason debut, Bethune registered a team-high eight tackles, including one behind the line of scrimmage.

Bethune’s presence might have led the 49ers to release veteran special-teams player Ezekiel Turner this week. Bethune can continue to work his way into a role as a special-teams ace while holding down a backup role on defense.

WR Jacob Cowing

Rookie receiver Jacob Cowing missed the first few padded practices after sustaining a hamstring injury. Now, he’s back and ready to compete for a role.

Cowing’s spot on the team appears secure because of his status as a fourth-round draft pick and one of the fastest players on the team.

He had a strong practice Friday and should see significant action in Sunday’s game against the Saints. For Cowing, it’s all about establishing himself as a player who can help on offense and special teams.

Cowing could give the 49ers a deep threat in the passing game. He also has a chance to make an impact in the return game if he can prove that is reliable when he is fielding punts.

QB Brock Purdy

Hey, any time the starting quarterback takes the field, it’s a big deal.

Quarterback Brock Purdy does not figure to see much action on Sunday. And coach Kyle Shanahan even left open the possibility of changing course and not playing Purdy at all.

A year ago, Purdy played nine snaps in the 49ers’ second preseason game. He completed four of five pass attempts against Denver.

Purdy is expected to play in this game, and with a makeshift offensive line, you can expect Shanahan to dial up three-step drops that are designed to get the ball out of his hands rather quickly.

