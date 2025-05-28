Five intriguing 49ers storylines to watch as stress-free OTAs begin

The 49ers hit the practice field this week in Santa Clara riding the momentum of completing lucrative contract extensions with their three top leaders on the team.

In the process, the 49ers again vaulted toward the top of the NFL in cash-over-cap spending with their deals to secure the futures of quarterback Brock Purdy, tight end George Kittle and linebacker Fred Warner.

Now, as the 49ers enter the final phase of their offseason program, nearly all of their roster-building and contract efforts are completed. The focus shifts to on-the-field matters during organized team activities.

Here are the top five things to watch with the 49ers opening three weeks of practices before the team is excused until the start of training camp in late-July:

Purdy-Pearsall connection

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel was traded to the Washington Commanders, and Brandon Aiyuk’s status remains in question for the early stages of the season. Aiyuk is working out as he returns from surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee.

The 49ers invested a first-round draft pick a year ago in wide receiver Ricky Pearsall.

Purdy will look to build chemistry and a connection with Pearsall, whom the 49ers envision as a player who can generate consistent separation against man coverage.

It was a tumultuous rookie season for Pearsall. It began with him getting shot through the chest as the victim of an armed robbery attempt.

After missing the first six games of the season, Pearsall caught 31 passes for 400 yards despite going three consecutive games without a reception.

Pearsall finished the season strong with 14 catches for 210 yards and two touchdowns in Week 17 and 18 games against Detroit and Arizona.

The 49ers’ offense needs Pearsall to carry that momentum over to his second season as a pro.

Rookies on the D-line

The 49ers’ defensive line underwent a major shakeup when the team released starters Leonard Floyd, Javon Hargrave and Maliek Collins in cap-slashing moves.

General manager John Lynch replaced those three veterans with draft picks Mykel Williams, Alfred Collins and C.J. West.

And they need those three to provide immediate results in the scheme of Robert Saleh, who returns as 49ers defensive coordinator this season.

How long will it take for Williams and Collins to get on the field with the first-team defense? We are guessing it will not take long.

Looking Stout at nickel back

The 49ers have not had a true nickel back since K’Waun Williams filled that role from 2017 to 2021.

That is expected to change this year, as the 49ers selected Upton Stout of Western Kentucky at No. 100 overall in the third round of the draft.

Obviously, Stout is the 49ers’ top option to slide into the nickel back role — an all-important position that plays approximately two-thirds of the team’s defensive snaps.

But Stout still must earn the job.

The quicker he can establish himself as the starter, Stout can get locked into that role and gain more and more confidence in working with the other defensive starters around him.

Who’s where on 49ers’ O-line

The 49ers opted to keep their offensive line virtually intact from last year.

The only obvious opening is at left guard, where Aaron Banks left the 49ers to sign a big-money contract with the Green Bay Packers.

Ben Bartch, Spencer Burford, Nick Zakelj, Matt Hennessy and rookie Connor Colby could be in the mix to compete for the starting role.

The 49ers also have a major void at backup offensive tackle after the departure of Jaylon Moore to Kansas City as a free agent.

Andre Dillard, Nicholas Petit-Frere and Austen Pleasants are the top candidates to serve as the backup to left tackle Trent Williams and right tackle Colton McKivitz.

Warner’s supporting cast

Dre Greenlaw got onto the field for one half of one game last season as he attempted a return from a torn Achilles. Now, he no longer is an option after signing with the Denver Broncos.

Other than Fred Warner, the 49ers’ linebackers were a glaring weakness last season. Therefore, San Francisco invested a third-round pick in Nick Martin, a linebacker from Oklahoma State.

The 49ers seem to expect Martin to provide an upgrade over the linebackers already in the building. Dee Winters started 10 games last season. The competition is on for the job to line up next to Warner as the 49ers’ other three-down linebacker.

