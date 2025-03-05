49ers could face difficult roster decisions with five veteran players

It is one week before the start of the new league year, and this is when difficult decisions are being made around the NFL.

Teams are doing belt-tightening, as some notable, high-priced players are being released or traded to create immediate and future salary-cap savings.

The 49ers got moving on that front on Saturday with an agreement to trade wide receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders for a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

It seems unlikely the 49ers are finished with roster moves with free agency just around the corner.

The open-negotiating period for free agents opens on Monday at 9 a.m. PT. Unrestricted free agents are allowed to finalize deals with new teams beginning Wednesday, March 12, at 1 p.m.

A year ago, the 49ers approached two starters about accepting pay cuts. Defensive tackle Arik Armstead declined and was released. Fullback Kyle Juszczyk agreed to a reduced contract and remained with the 49ers. He responded with another strong season. Juszczyk was selected to the Pro Bowl for the ninth consecutive season.

General manager John Lynch last week spoke about getting younger and “recalibrating” the 49ers’ payroll after spending an NFL-high cash over the salary cap last season.

As the 49ers look at their individual contracts, here are five players with whom the team faces decisions:

DT Javon Hargrave

This call already has been made. The 49ers restructured his contract in order to allow for defensive tackle Javon Hargrave to be designated as a post-June 1 release while allowing him to hit free agency on time.

The 49ers decided to make this move with Hargrave after he sustained a season-ending torn triceps in Week 3.

His contract voids, and the 49ers could re-sign him. However, Lynch suggested that will be difficult because the 49ers expect Hargrave will secure a big contract elsewhere. Hargrave’s departure will not benefit the 49ers on the compensatory formula.

The 49ers will save $2.2 million on the salary cap for this season as his dead money of more than $15 million will be spread out over the next two years.

DL Yetur Gross-Matos

The 49ers are not exactly deep along the defensive line, but Yetur Gross-Matos is on the books at a sizable financial commitment. He is scheduled to make a base salary of $7.4 million. If the 49ers were to release him, it would save the team $2.9 million on the cap for the upcoming season.

Gross-Matos has missed 13 games over the past two seasons due to injuries. However, he is a versatile player who can line up at defensive end in base situations and move inside to rush the passer on nickel downs.

He had only four sacks last season but three came in a Week 14 win over the Chicago Bears. He was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

FB Kyle Juszczyk

It was a bit of a surprise a year ago when the 49ers approached Juszczyk about taking a pay cut. But if they did it last year, who’s to say they will not take the same approach this year?

He played last season with a base salary of $1.2 million. This season, he is scheduled to make $4.6 million in salary and bonuses.

The 49ers would save $2.9 million on the cap if they made the extraordinarily difficult call to release him before the final year of his contract.

Yes, Juszczyk turns 34 in April, but he remains in great shape and had one of his better seasons in 2024.

DE Leonard Floyd

The 49ers signed veteran edge Leonard Floyd to a two-year, $20 million contract last offseason. Floyd will be 33 when the season begins.

The 49ers can save $1.5 million on this year’s salary cap if they made the decision to move on. Just as important, it would wipe him off the books for the following year.

Floyd performed about as expected during his first season with the 49ers. He started all 17 games and registered 8.5 sacks. He finished second on the team behind Nick Bosa’s nine sacks.

Yes, the 49ers would get younger and create some room on the cap, but they would have some work to do in order to replace what he brought to the pass rush.

S George Odum

The 49ers will look to improve on special teams in 2025, and George Odum is one of the team’s core performers in the kicking game. However, a new special-teams coordinator, Brant Boyer, could look to bring in players he has coached in the past with the New York Jets to implement his schemes.

Odum, 31, a seven-year pro, is scheduled to make $2.3 million in base salary this season. If the 49ers make a move here, it would come with a savings of $1.5 million on the salary cap.

