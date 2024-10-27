Trending
Trent Williams

NFL fines Williams, Lenoir for actions in 49ers-Chiefs game

By Angelina Martin

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Matchups between the 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs always produce high-intensity moments, and Week 7 last Sunday at Levi's Stadium was no different.

Two separate incidents led to fines for four players -- 49ers left tackle Trent Williams ($11,817 fine), 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir ($11,817), Chiefs safety Bryan Cook ($8,442.64) and Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore ($9,356.83).

The Super Bowl LVIII rematch featured plenty of drama, including a late-game scuffle between Williams and Cook. After Cook struck Williams on the side of the helmet as the lineman was down on the ground, Williams stood up and hit Cook in the back of the helmet and then was ejected from San Francisco's ultimate 28-18 loss.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Despite Cook striking Williams first, the NFL fined him less than the 49ers star.

Like Williams, Lenoir also was fined for unnecessary roughness after a postgame scuffle that took place on the field and included Moore. Moore was fined less than Lenoir as well.

San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy 25 mins ago

Why Cowboys owner Jones believes Purdy has ‘Mahomes-ish' qualities

Brock Purdy 4 hours ago

Garrett believes Purdy, Prescott experiencing parallel seasons

Both incidents came once San Francisco's fifth consecutive defeat at the hands of Kansas City was decided, and it's evident frustrations were boiling. The 49ers will look to turn things around in Week 8 against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Trent WilliamsDeommodore Lenoir
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us