NFL fines Williams, Lenoir for actions in 49ers-Chiefs game

Matchups between the 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs always produce high-intensity moments, and Week 7 last Sunday at Levi's Stadium was no different.

Two separate incidents led to fines for four players -- 49ers left tackle Trent Williams ($11,817 fine), 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir ($11,817), Chiefs safety Bryan Cook ($8,442.64) and Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore ($9,356.83).

The Super Bowl LVIII rematch featured plenty of drama, including a late-game scuffle between Williams and Cook. After Cook struck Williams on the side of the helmet as the lineman was down on the ground, Williams stood up and hit Cook in the back of the helmet and then was ejected from San Francisco's ultimate 28-18 loss.

Trent Williams was ejected from the game after striking Chiefs safety Bryan Cook pic.twitter.com/8NPh0616EQ — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 20, 2024

Despite Cook striking Williams first, the NFL fined him less than the 49ers star.

Kansas City's Bryan Cook, who struck Trent Williams first, was fined $8,442.64 for unnecessary roughness (striking/kicking/kneeing). — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) October 26, 2024

Like Williams, Lenoir also was fined for unnecessary roughness after a postgame scuffle that took place on the field and included Moore. Moore was fined less than Lenoir as well.

Both incidents came once San Francisco's fifth consecutive defeat at the hands of Kansas City was decided, and it's evident frustrations were boiling. The 49ers will look to turn things around in Week 8 against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

