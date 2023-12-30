49ers projected to have sizeable fan presence on road vs. Commanders

SANTA CLARA — As Nick Bosa started to walk out of the locker room after the 49ers' loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night, the All-Pro defensive end turned around, seemingly forgetting something.

“If you guys write about something, write about this,” Bosa told the media members who had just interviewed him. “Write about the Faithful. They were just as loud all the way until the end of the game as they were at the beginning. They were amazing.”

The 49ers Faithful have been present, and very loud, no matter the circumstances or location during the 2023 NFL season. After four turnovers in the first three quarters of San Francisco's loss on Christmas, many fans stayed at Levi’s Stadium until the bitter end. The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year took notice.

On Sunday, the Faithful again will make their presence known -- this time, on the road. According to ticket marketplace Vivid Seats, 49ers fans will represent 42 percent of the crowd at FedExField in Week 17 to see their team face the Washington Commanders.

Since coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch took the organizational reins in 2017, 49ers fans across the country have found their way to various NFL stadiums to see their team play.

Not only are they early in arriving in order to see players warm up, get autographs and snap pictures -- they are loud.

Even in venues as hostile as Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, fans showed up to support the 49ers. Often, traveling 49ers fans are so numerous and vocal that you can hear their cheers on the broadcast while at away venues.

While Sunday’s matchup in Washington might not be the marquee clash that the 49ers-Ravens game was billed as, expect to see quite a bit of red and gold in the stadium. Bosa certainly expects nothing less.

