49ers projected to have majority fan presence at SoFi Stadium

One week after 34 percent of the crowd in Minneapolis was wearing 49ers colors for the team's Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, a full takeover will be happening in Los Angeles.

According to Vivid Seats's proprietary algorithm Fan Forecast, at least 62 percent of the crowd at SoFi Stadium will be rooting for the 49ers when they clash with division-rival Rams on Sunday.

The Faithful also are the top-selling team in 44 California counties compared to the Rams, who are the top-selling team in only two counties.

Coach Kyle Shanahan enjoys the environment that the 49ers fans provide, especially when things are going well for his team, but knows that when the tables are turned, it could be equally as challenging.

“When you do have a situation like we do when we go there and how we have so many fans show up, that’s only cool if you play really well,” Shanahan said Wednesday. “If you play really well and can kind of control the game, then it’s real fun. If not, it’s twice as disappointing.”

The 49ers Faithful invading Los Angeles is not a new phenomenon. There has been such a visible presence in the crowd attendance, that the stadium has been affectionately dubbed “Levi’s South" by fans of the 49ers.

Shanahan knows that crowd participation can make the home team’s offense use a silent count, which is a rare occurrence in football at any level. The head coach appreciates the advantage it can give to his squad.

“You always want to give teams no light,” Shanahan said. “When team’s backs are against the wall with both teams in that situation, both teams want to come out aggressive and hard and give neither side of the ball any light.”

Demand for tickets to Sunday’s Week 3 contest is high, as the most sought-after game in the NFL. Prices are 27 percent higher than the last time the 49ers traveled to Los Angeles in Week 2 of the 2023 season when the average price was $273.

Hottest NFL Tickets This Week – Average Sold Price

1. San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams 9/22/24 - $348

2. Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers 9/22/24 - $339

3. Carolina Panthers at Las Vegas Raiders 9/22/24 - $304

4. Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys 9/22/24 - $287

5. Miami Dolphins at Seattle Seahawks 9/22/24 - $274

After the loss to the Vikings, the 49ers are looking to bounce back against a very depleted Rams team that is dealing with a significant amount of injuries, including both wide receivers Cooper Krupp and Puka Nacua, who will not suit up.

The 49ers will be without both wide receiver Deebo Samuel and running back Christian McCaffrey but know that the Faithful in attendance will do everything they can to tip the scales for their Northern California team.

