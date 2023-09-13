‘Levi's South' becomes reality: 49ers to wear home jerseys vs. Rams

The 49ers' annual trip to SoFi Stadium -- also known to the loyal Bay Area fanbase as "Levi's South" -- will have a new twist in 2023.

San Francisco will be donning its red home jerseys in Los Angeles on Sunday, per The Athletic's Matt Barrows.

The 49ers Faithful consistently has flooded SoFi Stadium with a sea of red and gold since the Rams moved to Los Angeles in 2016. The Faithful often has plenty to cheer about, too, as San Francisco has won eight of the last nine matchups between the NFC West rivals.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, opened up about the Faithful taking over the stadium following San Francisco's Week 18 win on Jan. 9, 2022 that secured them a playoff spot.

"I'm not going to lie, I've never seen so many of the opposing team's fans at a game, and we came from Detroit and there were a lot of good traveling teams there, but that was wild," Stafford said. "Like Matthew was on a silent count.

"Matthew was on a silent count, Jimmy Garoppolo was not, who's the opposing quarterback. It was crazy, again I've never seen anything like that but again, it made it very hard for us because I guess we weren't expecting to be on a silent count."

49ers fans also made the "Rams' House" moniker appear ironic last season by packing the stadium and witnessing a 31-14 win.

“Oh hey there! We’re coming to you live from Levi’s South … or SoFi Stadium,” 49ers tight end George Kittle said after the game.

The 49ers' unofficial ninth home game of the regular season in Los Angeles will look a little more like Levi's Stadium this season with the visitors wearing their home threads.

