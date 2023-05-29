Ex-Seahawk Wright names Shanahan as favorite trash-talk victim

Retired Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright caused the 49ers plenty of problems over the years, but he wasn't much of a trash talker.

Except when it came to 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.

The Super Bowl champion revealed Thursday on "Good Morning Football" that while he considers himself "modest," he just couldn't help himself from throwing some words Shanahan's way during those tense NFC West showdowns.

"For the most part I was pretty cool, but one thing that I did do is when I made a play, a person that I loved to look to was the San Francisco 49ers sideline -- in particular, Kyle Shanahan," Wright said. "He would wear his hat, it would be all low. He’ll just be calling his plays and I look at him. I’m like, ‘How dare you even think about running that play to my side. I know you see me. Don’t run that screen to my side.’ "

Wright acknowledged Shanahan is "one of the best play-callers that this game has ever seen," and that's why the Legion of Boom member would let the coach know when his bag of tricks wasn't going to work.

"When I made a play that Kyle Shanahan drew up, I let him know, ‘Yeah, I sniffed that out. Run it somewhere else,' " Wright said. "... He’d pretend like he don’t see me. He has his hat all low, the playbook over his face. I know he saw me. He heard me loud and clear, but he didn’t say anything back."

Trash talk between NFL players is common. But aiming smack talk at an opposing coach is another level of competitive. Sometimes, however, that can bring the best out in a player or coach, which is exactly what 49ers left tackle Trent Williams did for Wright during one of their many meetings.

"Trent Williams, he doesn’t trash talk. Trent Williams is just disrespectful," Wright recalled, noting he couldn't repeat what Williams said to him on TV. Wright remembered Williams' trash talk bringing out the best in him, though.

"He just goes from zero to 100 real quick. I know I can’t mess with you, so I’m going to take it out on George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk, I can’t mess with you, Trent Williams."

After Wright officially retired a Seahawk last summer, Shanahan and Williams won't have to worry about more trash-talk encounters with the linebacker any time soon. But, rivalry aside, it's always fun to reminisce.

