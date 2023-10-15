Every Christian McCaffrey touchdown this season

Trending
San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey is on a mission to make history. He's currently tied for the second-most consecutive games with a touchdown scored, ever.

Keep track of all of his scoring runs and catches throughout the season here. Watch this space!

Week 6 vs. Cleveland Browns

  • 1 touchdown

Week 5 vs. Dallas Cowboys

  • 1 touchdown
  • 19 carries for 51 yards
  • 3 receptions for 27 yards

Week 4 vs. Arizona Cardinals

  • 4 touchdowns
  • 20 carries for 106 yards
  • 7 receptions for 71 yards

Week 3 vs. New York Giants

  • 1 touchdown
  • 18 carries for 85 yards
  • 5 receptions for 34 yards

Week 2 vs. Los Angeles Rams

  • 1 touchdown
  • 20 carries for 116 yards
  • 3 receptions for 19 yards

Week 1 vs. Pittsburg Steelers

  • 1 touchdown
  • 22 carries for 152 yards
  • 3 receptions for 17 yards

