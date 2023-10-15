Every Christian McCaffrey touchdown this season

San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey is on a mission to make history. He's currently tied for the second-most consecutive games with a touchdown scored, ever.

Keep track of all of his scoring runs and catches throughout the season here. Watch this space!

Week 6 vs. Cleveland Browns

1 touchdown

Another game, another opening-drive score, another CMC TD 😏 pic.twitter.com/OoNSi7IjN6 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 15, 2023

Week 5 vs. Dallas Cowboys

1 touchdown

19 carries for 51 yards

3 receptions for 27 yards

CMC has scored in 14 straight games 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TRELmvrJAB — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 9, 2023

Week 4 vs. Arizona Cardinals

4 touchdowns

20 carries for 106 yards

7 receptions for 71 yards

CMC ARE YOU KIDDING ME 🤯 pic.twitter.com/1GJBTA0CPD — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 1, 2023

CMC IS IN FOR 6️⃣ pic.twitter.com/7efM1Q5RK4 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 1, 2023

Week 3 vs. New York Giants

1 touchdown

18 carries for 85 yards

5 receptions for 34 yards

CMC punches it in and has now scored in 12 STRAIGHT GAMES 😱



pic.twitter.com/zZPoakFY17 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 22, 2023

Week 2 vs. Los Angeles Rams

1 touchdown

20 carries for 116 yards

3 receptions for 19 yards

CMC couldn’t be stopped in the first half 💪 pic.twitter.com/h1LLGV5YNE — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 17, 2023

Week 1 vs. Pittsburg Steelers

1 touchdown

22 carries for 152 yards

3 receptions for 17 yards