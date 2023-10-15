Every Christian McCaffrey touchdown this season

San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey is on a mission to make history. He's currently tied for the second-most consecutive games with a touchdown scored, ever.
Keep track of all of his scoring runs and catches throughout the season here. Watch this space!
Week 6 vs. Cleveland Browns
- 1 touchdown
Week 5 vs. Dallas Cowboys
- 1 touchdown
- 19 carries for 51 yards
- 3 receptions for 27 yards
Week 4 vs. Arizona Cardinals
- 4 touchdowns
- 20 carries for 106 yards
- 7 receptions for 71 yards
Week 3 vs. New York Giants
- 1 touchdown
- 18 carries for 85 yards
- 5 receptions for 34 yards
Week 2 vs. Los Angeles Rams
- 1 touchdown
- 20 carries for 116 yards
- 3 receptions for 19 yards
Week 1 vs. Pittsburg Steelers
- 1 touchdown
- 22 carries for 152 yards
- 3 receptions for 17 yards