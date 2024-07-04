How ESPN projects 49ers players will perform statistically in 2024

The 49ers collectively are expected to dominate the 2024 NFL season.

But how will San Francisco’s many stars perform individually?

ESPN’s Mike Clay recently released statistical projections for all 32 NFL teams and their players, and here’s how some notable 49ers are supposed to look next season:

QB Brock Purdy

Clay predicts San Francisco’s star quarterback will experience a slight decline next season.

In 2024, Purdy is projected to total 3,899 passing yards and 24 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. For comparison, the NFL MVP finalist had 4,280 yards passing, 31 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season.



Purdy has shown zero signs of slowing down ahead of his third NFL season. However, uncertainty around his top weapon, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, could make things tricky for the 24-year-old quarterback.

RB Christian McCaffrey

The reigning Offensive Player of the Year is expected to surely be in the running again.

McCaffrey is projected to rush for 1,243 yards and 12 touchdowns, nearly topping his 1,459-yard campaign last season. Clay also projects the running back to catch 67 passes for 527 yards and four touchdowns -- not too shabby.

WRs and TE George Kittle

The 49ers already would love to have Aiyuk on the team next season, and even more so when assessing his projections for next season.

Aiyuk is projected to catch 75 passes for 1,068 yards. A down year, yes, but it would be his third consecutive 1,000-yard season.

Deebo Samuel is expected to make 62 catches for 924 yards. In 2023, he had 60 receptions for 892 yards.



Jauan Jennings, projected to have 15 catches for 196 yards and a touchdown, also is projected to shockingly be outperformed by rookie Ricky Pearsall. Clay has San Francisco's first-round draft pick ending with 29 catches for 385 yards and three touchdowns. Fellow rookie Jacob Cowing isn’t expected to do much.

Meanwhile, Kittle is primed to have the fifth 800-plus yard season of his seven-year NFL career, projected at 63 catches for 846 yards and 5 scores.

Pass rushers

Clay has edge rusher Bosa at 10 sacks in 2024 -- 0.5 fewer sacks than he had last season. Opposite of Bosa, Floyd also is expected to have a decrease in sacks compared to 2023 (10.5), with 7.5.



On the defensive line, Javon Hargrave is projected to have six sacks. He had seven last season. Maliek Collins is projected to have roughly four, after having five a season ago.

The 49ers collectively had 48 sacks in 2023. Clay projects San Francisco will have 43 next season.

Linebackers

Fred Warner is expected to be Fred Warner. He is projected to have a career-high 144 tackles, surely landing him more AP All-Pro consideration.



De'Vondre Campbell should help fill in for Dre Greenlaw and is projected to be in on 73 tackles.

A surprise, Clay has Greenlaw not only returning but making a solid impact, projecting the rehabbing veteran to make 73 tackles over 509 snaps.

Defensive backs

Clay has safeties Talanoa Hufanga and Ji'Ayir Brown combining for 183 tackles over 961 snaps apiece. Hufanaga also is projected to have nearly two interceptions, and Brown three.



Cornerback Charvarius Ward is anticipated to be the 49ers’ snap-leader at the position (1,004), making 76 tackles. Right behind him is Deommodore Lenoir with 83 tackles over 961 snaps.

Rookie Renardo Green is expected to reach close to 50 tackles, too.

K Jake Moody

Moody is projected to make 27 of 32 kicks in 2024, or 84 percent. He made a sometimes-stressful 84 percent of kicks last season, too.

