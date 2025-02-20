ESPN identifies 49ers as best fit for free-agent AFC cornerback

Are the 49ers in the market for one of the more underrated free-agent defensive backs?

Former NFL safety and current ESPN reporter Matt Bowen believes so. He wrote an article published Tuesday about the top 50 fits for the current class of NFL free agents, and Bowen linked cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. – rated the No. 31 overall free agent – to San Francisco.

“A shoulder injury limited Samuel to four games last season, but he has the traits to produce at a position of need in Robert Saleh's 49ers defense,” Bowen wrote. “Charvarius Ward is a free agent, meaning there could be a hole at corner. Samuel has a playmaking mentality, with the foot quickness and sudden closing speed to break on the ball in zone and man looks.”

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The 49ers would be wise to give Samuel a look during free agency since he has been a reliable piece in what has been a sturdy Los Angeles Chargers secondary over recent campaigns. Samuel has spent his four NFL seasons in Los Angeles, where he has started in 47 of 50 career games and collected 176 tackles, 37 pass breakups and six interceptions.

As Bowen pointed out, San Francisco cornerback Charvarius Ward is a free agent. He is an unlikely franchise tag candidate and already has made a social media post hinting at a Bay Area exit. Samuel essentially would be Ward’s replacement.

A potential partnership definitely is there regarding Samuel. The only clear-cut issue is, well, the fact that he played just the first four games in 2024 after suffering a shoulder injury. But if Samuel is healthy and ready to go, he should be an affordable prospect worthy of a phone call from 49ers president of football operations and general manager John Lynch.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast