Moseley using lessons he learned with 49ers for Lions' title chase

Former 49ers and current Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley is sharing his Super Bowl experiences with his new team in order to help Detroit make a deep playoff run this season.

Moseley started for San Francisco in Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs and sees the similarities between that squad and the current Detroit roster.

“I think we [were] kind [of] in a similar boat, similar record,” Moseley told the Detroit Free Press's Dave Birkett. “I think our record is a little bit better [now] than what ours [was in San Francisco], I think we lost three games that year, but similar in everything. Similar locker room and the main thing I learned was just take it one game at a time. Don't even think about the Super Bowl cause if you think about it, think about it, think about it, there’s a good chance you're going to be out because you're not thinking about the game next.”

The 28-year-old signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and still is grateful to the organization for taking a chance on him.

“That was a Grade A organization, [they] do things really well,” Moseley told Birkett. “They care about the players. They always treated us well, they always treated me well when I was there. I appreciate them because they really jumpstarted my career.”

An unfortunate slew of injuries has derailed Moseley's career in recent years, with the cornerback tearing both of his ACLs in 2022 and 2023 before tearing his pec in 2024. The 28-year-old signed with the Lions in 2023 and is expected to suit up for Detroit in the big-time “Monday Night Football” matchup against San Francisco.

While the 49ers are out of playoff contention, the Lions are in the hunt for the NFC’s No.1 seed and a first-round bye. Detroit fans have been waiting a lifetime for the franchise to return to prominence, as the Lions never have appeared in a Super Bowl. The team last won the NFL championship in 1957, something Moseley hopes to change this postseason.

