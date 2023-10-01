Trending
49ers inactives

Mitchell, Jennings out for 49ers' Week 4 clash vs. Cardinals

By Tristi Rodriguez

Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk will be back on the field together for the 49ers' Week 4 clash against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, but they'll be without a pair of other offensive weapons.

San Francisco running back Elijah Mitchell and wide receiver Jauan Jennings were ruled out of the NFC West clash, the team announced just before kickoff.

Samuel is good to go after sitting out the majority of practice this week due to a knee and rib injury.

Two other starters who previously were listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week, linebackers Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and Dre Greenlaw, are also active.

Here's the full list of inactives:

QB Brandon Allen
OL Nick Zakelj
DL Kalia Davis
RB Elijah Mitchell
CB Anthony Brown
LB Jalen Graham
WR Jauan Jennings

Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown is active for Sunday's game.

Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m. Watch 49ers Pregame Live on NBC Sports Bay Area.

