What 49ers can learn from Eagles' D-line dominance in Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles’ recipe for success on Super Bowl Sunday might have looked familiar to the 49ers'.

Not once did the Eagles blitz against Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes in their 40-22 blowout victory in Super Bowl LIX.

Likewise, under new/old defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, the 49ers figure to rely on a steady diet of four-man rushes next season.

Now, they need the players to pull it off.

The Eagles suited up nine defensive linemen on Sunday, and six played at least 40 percent of the snaps. Three others saw action from 12 to 25 percent of the time.

Philadelphia selected five defensive linemen within the first three rounds of the past four drafts, and each played a major role in helping to deliver the Lombardi Trophy.

The 49ers have some nice pieces along their defensive line, but they need more.

It’s a long shot they can add a marquee player, such as Myles Garrett, in a trade or during free agency. But the 49ers have experienced some success in identifying players during the second wave of free agency.

And the 49ers will have opportunities in the draft to add talent, beginning with the No. 11 overall pick. The 49ers currently are expected to have 10 draft picks, with seven selections coming within the first four rounds.

San Francisco already has some elements of a formidable defensive-line rotation on the roster.

Six-year NFL veteran Nick Bosa is one of the top defensive ends in the league. In his five full seasons (he appeared in just two games in 2020), he has 62.5 sacks.

The 49ers need to find additional waves of defensive linemen to rotate into the action to stop the run and get after the quarterback.

That’s what the Eagles did against Kansas City, and that’s why Philadelphia defensive coordinator Vic Fangio did not have to get fancy with his play calls.

The 49ers are not bereft of returning talent on the defensive line.

Veteran Leonard Floyd had 8.5 sacks last season and can benefit from more rest as part of a rotation if the 49ers can add a defensive end to play primarily on base downs.

Defensive tackle Maliek Collins showed he can be a three-down player, and there are significant roles available for defensive tackle Jordan Elliott and the versatile Yetur Gross-Matos.

The 49ers could look to re-sign backup defensive tackle Kevin Givens, and Sam Okuayinonu and Evan Anderson showed enough last season to place themselves in competition for playing time in 2025.

Robert Beal, a fifth-round pick in 2023, must step up to win a roster spot, while defensive end Drake Jackson, a second-round pick in 2022, is trying to work his way back onto the field after a knee condition sidelined him for the past 1 1/2 seasons.

Saleh does not have to work miracles in his first season back as defensive coordinator, but it all starts with strong play on the defensive line.

The Eagles lined up and kicked the butts of the Kansas City offensive line. What's clear is that the 49ers need more butt-kickers on their defensive line.

