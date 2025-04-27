Sources: Ex-49ers LB Greenlaw to miss time with serious quad injury

Former 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw, now a member of the Denver Broncos, recently sustained a serious leg injury, multiple sources told NBC Sports Bay Area.

Greenlaw suffered a torn quadriceps while working out, sources said. The injury could force him to miss a portion of the upcoming 2025 NFL season.

Recovery from a quadricep tear can range from several weeks and up to several months if surgery is required.

Greenlaw made a dramatic comeback in Week 14 of the 2024 season after suffering a season-ending Achilles tear in the first half of the 49ers Super Bowl LVIII appearance. The linebacker quickly recorded eight total tackles -- three solo -- while on the field for 30 defensive snaps.

The following week, Greenlaw only was on the field for four defensive snaps before his day was cut short due to knee and calf soreness related to his Achilles injury.

Greenlaw was a target for the 49ers during NFL free agency, prompting John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan to travel to Texas in an effort to lure him back to the Bay Area before he inked a three-year contract with the Broncos worth up to $31.5 million.

The Broncos have declined to comment at the time this story has been published.

