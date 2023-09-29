McCaffrey compares Greenlaw's physicality to Mike Tyson

Many around the NFL are questioning if Dre Greenlaw's physical style of play is becoming notorious, but the hard-hitting 49ers linebacker recently was backed by his fellow teammate Christian McCaffrey.

While some believe Greenlaw is developing a bad reputation for his unnecessary roughness penalties, McCaffrey doesn't see Greenlaw's fast and violent play as a negative thing. The 49ers All-Pro running back even compared Greenlaw to one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time.

"I think everyone in the league knows who he is," McCaffrey said after 49ers practice Thursday. "He's somebody who reminds me a lot of a Mike Tyson kind of guy. He plays with just the most violent intentions all the time. When he's tackling you, he's going to make you feel it, that's for sure.

"And he's a guy that when you know he's on your team, you feel a little edge of confidence. Every time 57's suited up, I know I feel great."

"He’s somebody who reminds me a lot of Mike Tyson."



– CMC on Greenlaw’s on-field physicality pic.twitter.com/2fTKr5isTq — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 29, 2023

Greenlaw, who was penalized just twice for unnecessary roughness in his first three NFL seasons, has been flagged for an unnecessary roughness penalty in each of the last two games this season.

Since 2022, the 26-year-old has been flagged for the same infraction six times, including his ejection from the 49ers' Week 10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers last season.

Kyle Shanahan weighed in on the concern surrounding Greenlaw and his rep, and the 49ers coach made it clear that he doesn't have a problem with the way his player attacks the field.

"Anytime you play like Dre, he doesn't hesitate in anything he does, so he jumps off the screen at people, but you still gotta call it right," Shanahan said. "It's harder when people are like that, but he plays one way, and if he's ever playing in a way that's illegal or anything that's not allowed, we'll change that fast.

"But Dre is a very talented athlete, and very physical and a violent player who can play that fast and keep himself out of trouble for the most part, and I think he's done a very good job of that throughout his career. The hardest one was the one vs. [Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin] Herbert last year, which was just unfortunate. But I think he's done a real good job at it."

For now, it doesn't appear Greenlaw will change his ways anytime soon. And for the 49ers, they wouldn't want it any other way.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast