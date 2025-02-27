Lynch shares less-than-encouraging update on Jackson's return

INDIANAPOLIS — The 49ers will be scouting defensive ends at the NFL Scouting Combine as Drake Jackson's health remains uncertain.

San Francisco's president of football operations/general manager John Lynch spoke to local Bay Area media at the combine and shared a less-than-positive prognosis for Jackson, referencing the team's former right tackle, Mike McGlinchey, who now plays for the Denver Broncos.

“That's been a tough injury,” Lynch said. “We found that out with McGlinchey, those quad tendon repairs. You got to really think long and hard before you have that, because it doesn't just make it go away. If you ask McGlinchey, to this day, probably plays through some pain.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The 49ers not only have experience with the injury through McGlinchey, who spent five seasons with the team before signing with Denver in 2023, but retired center Weston Richburg also suffered the same patellar tendon injury in 2019 and determined the injury would not allow him to return to the game.

Since being selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Jackson only has appeared in 23 games for a total of 514 defensive snaps. Jackson’s rookie season was his most productive, appearing in 15 games and registering three sacks, 14 tackles — eight solo, three for a loss and eight pass breakups.

“I guess Drake has had, not setbacks, but just trouble from the back end,” Lynch said. “It's not been the most encouraging thing. Hopefully it takes a turn for the positive because we've seen Drake when he’s healthy, he can be a real effective player for us.

“So we’re crossing our fingers and putting in all the work, as is Drake, that that happens.”

The 2025 draft class has depth at both defensive tackle and pass rusher that could help the 49ers not only be more productive, but also younger in order to secure the team's long-term success.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast